Ex-Israeli Premier Olmert urges end to Gaza war, backs 2-state solution for lasting regional peace

War in Gaza must end now, said former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert on Friday, adding that a two-state solution is the only way to long-lasting peace in the region, Anadolu reports.

Speaking at a session on the Eastern Mediterranean in the scope of an event organized by The Economist, Olmert underlined that the Netanyahu government’s plan to expand war in Gaza is a “death trap,” as it would lead to more casualties for the Israeli army and the death of thousands of Palestinian civilians, as well as Israeli hostages who are still alive.

It would also bring about more political and diplomatic ramifications for Israel, which is already in the process of losing most of its ardent supporters even in the Western world, he noted.

As such, many in Israel are strongly opposed to the expansion of the war in Gaza, according to Olmert.

“I am not certain if the international community is fully aware of the existence of such opposition within Israel. Senior former commanders of the Israeli Defense Forces, all of the former senior commanders of security services, and the Mossad all signed a petition in which they say there is nothing that can be achieved worth the cost of a military operation. So, opposition is there. Not only outside of Israel, but also largely within the State of Israel,” he said.

“Having said that, only one power can stop Netanyahu, who is now captive of the messianic concepts within his government: Donald Trump,” Olmert added.

“Nowhere in the world does Netanyahu find someone, apart from Trump, willing to listen to him,” he said.

However, the question is, according to Olmert, whether Trump is aware of the dangers and ramifications of being entitled to the continuation and expansion of the war in Gaza.

Also emphasizing that the two-state solution remains the only way to long-lasting peace in the Middle East, Olmert also reiterated his opposition to the Israeli government’s statements on the possible annexation of the West Bank, which he said should be part of the future Palestine state along with Gaza.

Israel has so far killed over 64,200 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

