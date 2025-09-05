Netanyahu: Egypt will not open Rafah crossing for displaced Palestinians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he could “open the Rafah crossing for Palestinians to leave, but it would be closed immediately by Egypt,” referring to Cairo’s firm rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

His remarks come as part of Israeli–US efforts to push for the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries, including Egypt, which strongly opposes the plan. Palestinians in the Strip insist on staying on their land and reject all displacement schemes.

In an interview with the Israeli Telegram channel Abu Ali Express, Netanyahu claimed that there are different plans for how to rebuild Gaza, “but half of the population wants to leave Gaza. This is not a mass expulsion.”

He went on to say: “I can open Rafah for them, but it will be closed immediately by Egypt,” alleging that “the right to leave Gaza is a basic right for every Palestinian.”

Netanyahu also added: “I and US President Donald Trump agree on almost everything, I would even say on everything,” without giving further details. Trump strongly supports Netanyahu’s displacement plans and has given him the green light to move forward.

Palestinians stress their attachment to their land and rejection of displacement, while warnings grow over Israeli–US moves aimed at ending the Palestinian cause.

Egypt, through President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and senior officials, has repeatedly affirmed its strong opposition to any attempt to displace Palestinians from their land under any pretext.

