Outrage as UK hosts Israeli president as it criminalises anti-genocide protesters

The UK government is facing growing anger and outrage over its decision to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog this week, while simultaneously cracking down on British citizens protesting Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

President Herzog is expected to arrive in London on Wednesday for a two-day visit, during which meetings with senior UK ministers are being arranged. The visit comes as the British government formally designated Palestine Action, a direct-action group opposing UK arms sales to Israel, as a terrorist organisation — a move widely condemned by human rights groups and legal experts.

Labour MP John McDonnell denounced the decision to host Herzog, saying, “This shames our country.” Other MPs, including Sarah Champion, Clive Lewis and Zarah Sultana, have also called for the visit to be cancelled or for Herzog to be arrested on arrival.

“The UK has recognised the ‘real risk’ of genocide perpetuated by Israel, so unless this meeting is about peace, what message are we sending?” asked Champion, who chairs the International Development Committee.

The visit comes amid unprecedented scrutiny of the UK’s relationship with Israel. The International Court of Justice ruled that Palestinians in Gaza face an “imminent risk of genocide” and specifically cited Herzog’s October 2023 remarks holding all Palestinians in Gaza collectively responsible for the Hamas attack on Israel.

While Herzog’s position is largely ceremonial, he has publicly defended Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, where more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed, mainly women and children. His backing for the genocide includes support for operations in Gaza City, where famine has been declared, and repeated statements justifying the collective punishment of the Palestinian population.

Herzog’s visit marks the first by a senior Israeli leader to the UK since Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s secretive meeting with Israeli officials in the spring. No 10 has refused to confirm whether Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet Herzog, though such engagements are typical for foreign leaders of Herzog’s rank.

Labour MPs have expressed alarm that any meeting with Herzog risks legitimising a regime under international investigation for genocide. Zarah Sultana, now co-leader of a new left-wing party with Jeremy Corbyn, said she was “beyond disgusted” and demanded Herzog’s arrest. “Dialogue is one thing,” added Clive Lewis, “but sometimes the act of meeting becomes a political statement.”

Meanwhile, British authorities have escalated domestic repression of Palestine solidarity groups. The Home Office has labelled Palestine Action a terrorist organisation — the first time in British history that the state has outlawed a domestic protest group for campaigning against UK complicity in genocide. The group has led direct actions targeting Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer, which operates several UK-based sites with support from the British government.

The Liberal Democrats have also expressed opposition, with foreign affairs spokesperson Calum Miller urging Starmer to use the visit to demand an immediate ceasefire. Ed Davey, the party’s leader, said he would boycott the state dinner in protest at Western complicity in the destruction of Gaza.

