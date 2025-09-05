Palestinians face ethnic cleansing in occupied West Bank, MSF warns

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warned Thursday that Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are facing mass forced displacement at the hands of the Israeli occupation army and illegal settlers, amounting to an imminent risk of ethnic cleansing.

In its statement, MSF stressed that Israel’s annexation-driven policies in the occupied West Bank represent grave breaches of international humanitarian law and human rights law.

According to the organisation, in 2025 MSF teams witnessed policies and practices that are “blatantly designed to remove Palestinians from their land and prevent any possibility of return.”

MSF concluded that “ending the occupation remains the only way to alleviate the severe suffering facing Palestinians.” The group urged the United States, European Union member states, and the wider international community to apply real pressure to halt Israel’s practices of displacement and ensure an end to its illegal occupation.

The warning came a day after far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared that Tel Aviv intends to annex 82 per cent of the occupied West Bank under Israeli sovereignty in order to block the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In preparation for annexation, Israel has intensified its crimes in the West Bank since launching its genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip in October 2023. These crimes include home demolitions, mass displacement of Palestinian civilians, widespread land confiscation, and the accelerated expansion of illegal settlements.

