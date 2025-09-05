Washington imposes sanctions on 3 Palestinian human rights groups

Washington on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Palestinian human rights organisations, according to the US Treasury Department’s website.

The United States listed the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) and Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights (Al Mezan), both based in Gaza, along with Al-Haq–Law in the Service of Mankind, which is based in Ramallah.

The Treasury Department said the sanctions were linked to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to the official wording published on the department’s website, “The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is issuing International Criminal Court-related General License 10, “Authorizing the Wind Down of Transactions Involving Certain Persons Blocked on September 4, 2025.”

Naming the three Palestinian organisations, the department’s website said, “Additionally, OFAC has updated its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List.”

On 29 August, the United States announced it would not grant visas to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other Palestinian Authority officials to attend the United Nations General Assembly next month, where France and several other countries plan to recognise the State of Palestine.

