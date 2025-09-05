Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Washington imposes sanctions on 3 Palestinian human rights groups

September 5, 2025 at 9:12 am

A large number of Palestinians gather to hold a demonstration demanding an end to Israeli attacks and the prevention of forced displacement at Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, Gaza on August 21, 2025. [Saeed M. M. T. Jaras - Anadolu Agency]

A large number of Palestinians gather to hold a demonstration demanding an end to Israeli attacks and the prevention of forced displacement at Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, Gaza on August 21, 2025. [Saeed M. M. T. Jaras – Anadolu Agency]

Washington on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Palestinian human rights organisations, according to the US Treasury Department’s website.

The United States listed the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) and Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights (Al Mezan), both based in Gaza, along with Al-Haq–Law in the Service of Mankind, which is based in Ramallah.

The Treasury Department said the sanctions were linked to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to the official wording published on the department’s website, “The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is issuing International Criminal Court-related General License 10, “Authorizing the Wind Down of Transactions Involving Certain Persons Blocked on September 4, 2025.”

Naming the three Palestinian organisations, the department’s website said, “Additionally, OFAC has updated its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List.”

On 29 August, the United States announced it would not grant visas to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other Palestinian Authority officials to attend the United Nations General Assembly next month, where France and several other countries plan to recognise the State of Palestine.

READ: US support to Israel limits EU leverage to halt war in Gaza: EU foreign policy chief

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending