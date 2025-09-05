‘We are held by our government, not Hamas,’ says Israeli hostage in proof-of-life video

Palestinian resistance group Hamas released on Friday a video showing Israeli hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal and another captive moving through the rubble of destroyed homes in Gaza City, which faces intense Israeli military offensives, Anadolu reports.

“We thought we were prisoners of Hamas, but the truth is that we are prisoners of our own government. We want this to end and to return to our families,” said Gilboa-Dalal in the video.

He said he remains in Gaza despite the Israeli offensive and blamed the government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the risk to his life.

“I am terrified of the Israeli army attacking Gaza City. This means we will die here,” he said.

Gilboa-Dalal also accused Israeli leaders of lying and neglecting the welfare of soldiers and hostages.

“[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir, and [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich lie all the time. They do not want us to return,” he said.

The hostage further called on Israeli citizens to “demonstrate strongly, create chaos, and make problems for the government to release us and stop the war.”

READ: Israeli hostage families urge Trump to press Netanyahu for Gaza deal

The video also shows Gilboa-Dalal meeting another captive, whose identity was not disclosed.

Hamas has previously released proof-of-life footage to confirm the condition of hostages, highlighting concerns over their safety in Gaza amid ongoing hostilities.

On Aug. 18, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal put forward by Egyptian and Qatari mediators. While Israel has not responded to the proposal, Netanyahu gave orders to proceed with a plan to occupy Gaza City.

Tel Aviv estimates that nearly 50 Israeli hostages are still held in Gaza, including 20 alive.

Meanwhile, more than 10,400 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, suffering from torture, starvation, and medical neglect, which has resulted in many deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

Israel has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Trump calls on Hamas to free all 20 hostages in Gaza ‘immediately’