‘Starvation of the people of Gaza will not make Israel safer,’ WHO chief says

September 6, 2025 at 9:38 am

A large number of Palestinians, including children, gather in order to get food, in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza, on September 3, 2025. [Moiz Salhi - Anadolu Agency]

A large number of Palestinians, including children, gather in order to get food, in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza, on September 3, 2025. [Moiz Salhi – Anadolu Agency]

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the starvation of Gazans will not make Israel safer, Anadolu reports.

“The starvation of the people of Gaza will not make Israel safer, nor will it facilitate the release of the hostages. This is a catastrophe that Israel could have prevented, and could stop at any time,” Tedros said at a weekly news briefing on Friday.

He noted that starvation of civilians as a method of war is a “war crime” that can “never be tolerated.”

“We call on the Government of Israel to end this inhumane war. If it will not, I call on its allies to use their influence to stop it,” Tedros said.

READ: 700 days of Israeli genocide in Gaza a stain on humanity: Hamas

Pointing to Israel’s heavy bombardment on Gaza over the past week, he warned of an “even worse humanitarian disaster.”

“As you know, famine was declared in parts of Gaza two weeks ago. Since the conflict began in October 2023, at least 370 people have died from malnutrition in Gaza, including more than 300 just in the past two months. And where hunger goes, disease follows,” the WHO director-general said.

Tedros also stressed that “too few” countries are willing to receive people who need urgent medical care outside Gaza.

“We call for countries to open their arms to these critically ill patients. We call on Israel to allow people to be treated in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, where hospitals closer to home can take many patients,” he further said.

