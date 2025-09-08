Middle East Monitor
4 Israeli soldiers killed in fighting in northern Gaza, military says

September 8, 2025 at 7:25 pm

Smoke billows as armored vehicles of Israeli army advance near the Gaza border amid ongoing military activity and offensive on September 08, 2025 in Israel. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke billows as armored vehicles of Israeli army advance near the Gaza border amid ongoing military activity and offensive on September 08, 2025 in Israel. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

Four Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Monday, as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with a plan to occupy Gaza City, Anadolu reports.

A military statement said the four dead soldiers served in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the four were killed in a Hamas attack on a fortified position in Gaza City.

The new deaths brought the number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since October 2023 to 904, military figures showed.

