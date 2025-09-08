4 Israeli soldiers killed in fighting in northern Gaza, military says

Four Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Monday, as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with a plan to occupy Gaza City, Anadolu reports.

A military statement said the four dead soldiers served in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the four were killed in a Hamas attack on a fortified position in Gaza City.

The new deaths brought the number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since October 2023 to 904, military figures showed.