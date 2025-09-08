Palestinian resistance executes 6 in Gaza over collaboration with Israeli forces

A senior resistance security official confirmed on Sunday that six collaborators with the Israeli occupation were executed in Gaza City.

Speaking to al-Majd security website, the official said: “The resistance carried out the execution of six agents this afternoon in Gaza City.”

He added that the resistance would show no leniency towards anyone who attempts to act as “a dagger in the back of the resistance and its heroic people.”

Earlier, the resistance security apparatus had warned citizens against approaching aid distribution areas and sites of Israeli army operations, stressing that these locations were being used for security purposes by the occupation.

According to the official, the Israeli army exploits such areas to meet collaborators, abduct civilians and resistance fighters, or provide cover for special forces incursions and the recruitment of new collaborators. He renewed the warning, urging citizens to avoid these areas completely.

