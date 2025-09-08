Hamas says it received US ideas for Gaza ceasefire deal

The Palestinian movement Hamas said on Sunday that it has received, through mediators, ideas from the United States aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. The group welcomed any initiative that could help end the war, which has continued for nearly two years.

In a statement, Hamas said: “We have received, through mediators, some ideas from the American side to reach a ceasefire agreement.”

The movement added: “We welcome any move that contributes to the efforts to stop the aggression against our people.”

Hamas confirmed it is “ready to immediately sit at the negotiating table to discuss the release of all prisoners, in exchange for a clear declaration ending the war and a complete withdrawal from the Strip. This should include the formation of a committee of independent Palestinians to manage Gaza, which would begin work immediately, with an explicit and public commitment from the enemy (Israel) to abide by any agreement, so that past experiences are not repeated.”

The statement referred to “the most recent of these experiences” as the proposal put forward on 18 August by mediators, based on an American initiative. Hamas said it had accepted that proposal in Cairo, but Israel gave no response.

The group added that it “remains in constant contact with mediators to develop these ideas into a comprehensive agreement that meets the needs of our people.”

