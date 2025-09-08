Belgian region takes civil action against FedEx over alleged military equipment shipment to Israel

Belgium’s Walloon region has decided to take civil action in a complaint filed by Flemish organization Vredesactie against FedEx, which is accused of transporting military equipment from the US to Israel via Liege Airport without proper transit licenses, local media reported on Monday, Anadolu reports.

Walloon Minister-President Adrien Dolimont told the regional parliament, according to public broadcaster RTBF, that due to the impossibility of accessing the file under review by the public prosecutor’s office, he instructed the law firm representing the region to change Wallonia’s status from “injured party” to “civil party.”

This step is intended to ensure the region can obtain the most complete information regarding the case.

He also mentioned rumors that FedEx’s European logistics subsidiary, Challenge, may have been involved in the unauthorized transit of military equipment to Israel.

“I have also become aware of certain rumors of unauthorized transit of military equipment by Challenge to Israel. I immediately decided to check these allegations,” Dolimont said.

He added that he had sent requests to relevant federal authorities to collect information on the flight in question and is still awaiting their responses.

The minister also sent a third letter to FedEx, urging the company to provide all information regarding the shipment.

Following this, the company contacted his administration, which is currently conducting the necessary checks, Dolimont said.