Belgium says it won’t be able to issue diplomatic passports to Palestinian officials ahead of UN General Assembly

Belgium will not be able to issue diplomatic passports to Palestinian officials to enable their participation in the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York, according to the Belgian Foreign Ministry, Anadolu reports.

The announcement follows a proposal from the Belgian-Palestinian Association (BPA), which suggested that Belgium issue diplomatic passports to Palestinian leaders, including President Mahmoud Abbas, after the US administration refused to grant entry visas to the Palestinian delegation.

However, Belgian authorities stated that the 2014 Consular Code no longer permits the issuance of diplomatic passports to non-Belgians, French-speaking public broadcaster RTBF reported on Monday.

“A Belgian diplomatic passport is reserved for Belgians who represent Belgium, a Community or a Region, or who hold a high-level political or diplomatic position,” the ministry said.

The ministry further noted that even if a diplomatic passport were issued, it would not guarantee entry into the United States, as visa requirements remain in force.

“The American authorities systematically refuse visas to representatives of the Palestinian Authority and the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) for political reasons,” it said.

On July 31, the State Department imposed sanctions on the Palestine Liberation Organization and Palestinian Authority, denying their members US visas.

The move came after France, the UK, Canada and Australia announced plans to recognize Palestinian statehood at the upcoming General Assembly, joining 147 countries that have recognized Palestine as a sovereign state.

On Aug. 30, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot criticized the US decision as “unfair and counterproductive,” particularly at a time when multiple countries are working to revive the two-state solution under a Franco-Saudi initiative.