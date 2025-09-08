Iran says nuclear program intact as military prepares for next round with Israel

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Major General Amir Hatami, declared that Iran is preparing for another round of confrontation with Israel, stressing that the last 12-day war exposed the failure of Tel Aviv despite full Western backing.

During an inspection tour of Iranian army units in Isfahan, Tabriz, and Hamadan, Hatami said: “The Israeli occupation benefited from the peak of Western military and technological support, including NATO assistance, yet it ended in a major failure.”

He added that all branches of Iran’s national defence—the army’s ground, air, and air defence forces, alongside the Revolutionary Guards, the Basij, and ordinary citizens—had played a role in repelling the attack, which he said sought to destroy Iran’s nuclear program. “The nuclear program is rooted in indigenous capabilities that cannot be eliminated by force,” Hatami affirmed.

The Iranian commander further noted that Israel and its allies had attempted to cripple Iran’s air defence systems as part of an integrated plan, but the defences held firm and proved their efficiency in countering threats.

Hatami also praised what he called the “unprecedented cohesion” of the Iranian people during the confrontation, describing it as a decisive factor in fortifying national unity against attempts to destabilise the country.

READ: Iran prepares for another Israeli attack on its nuclear facilities, expert warns