Police arrest RAF veteran protesting genocide as UK prepares state visit for Israeli war criminal

An RAF veteran using a walker was among hundreds arrested in London on Saturday during a mass act of civil disobedience against the UK government’s decision to ban the non-violent group Palestine Action under terrorism legislation. The total number of people arrested for protesting the proscription has now reached nearly 900 since July, in what rights groups say represents one of the most aggressive crackdowns on political dissent in recent UK history.

The veteran, identified only as Steve, joined around 1,500 others—many of them elderly or disabled—holding placards that read: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.” By the end of the day, police said they had arrested 890 people in total since the ban came into effect, with more than 400 detained during Saturday’s demonstration alone, most for allegedly showing support for a proscribed organisation. Others were arrested for public order offences.

READ: Protest in London in support of Palestine Action ahead of court ruling

The protest, organised by Defend Our Juries (DoJ), was one of the largest coordinated acts of civil disobedience in British history. Participants sat quietly on the ground or in chairs for over eight hours, many refusing to provide personal details when arrested. Among those detained were an 83-year-old Anglican priest, an NHS midwife, two mental health nurses, a retired doctor in her eighties and a blind 62-year-old man.

Despite the calm nature of the protest, the Metropolitan Police deployed large squads of officers to arrest demonstrators one by one. Footage published by Novara Media showed officers using aggressive tactics, including batons and physical force, even against visibly frail participants.

Organisers said the arrests exposed the “utterly dystopian” nature of the ban on Palestine Action. “This is a huge embarrassment for the Met,” said a DoJ spokesperson. “They claimed they would arrest every sign holder. They failed. There are simply too many people who oppose this government’s complicity in genocide.”

Palestine Action was proscribed under the Terrorism Act in July, following a campaign of non-violent direct action targeting Israeli arms manufacturers operating in the UK. It is the first time in UK history that a non-violent protest group has been banned under terrorism laws—placing it legally in the same category as Daesh and Al-Qaeda.

Under the new designation, supporting Palestine Action in any form, such as carrying a sign, attending a rally or hosting a legal webinar, can carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years. Civil liberties groups have condemned the move as a grave assault on fundamental democratic rights, including freedom of expression and assembly.

While protesters face lengthy prison terms for expressing solidarity with Palestine, the UK government is preparing to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog later this month, rolling out the red carpet for the head of state of a country formally accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice.

Herzog, who has defended the Israeli military’s aggression in Gaza will reportedly meet with British officials and participate in high-level talks despite Israel’s ongoing assault, which has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians since October 2023, mainly women and children.

Among those arrested on Saturday was 83-year-old Reverend Sue Parfitt, a longtime peace activist, who told reporters she deliberately violated her bail conditions to send a message of solidarity to Palestinians. “I want to be sure I am absolutely on their side,” she said.

Meanwhile, Shabana Mahmood, newly appointed as Home Secretary, visited the police control room on the day of the crackdown and praised the arrests. “It was an honour,” she posted on social media. Her comments have drawn criticism from campaigners who say the government is more focused on criminalising pro-Palestine sentiment than addressing the arms trade or investigating war crimes.

A Metropolitan Police officer reportedly told Novara Media that arresting people under the ban made them feel “sick” and “ashamed.” Even the Police Federation warned of officer burnout and emotional exhaustion due to the demands of enforcing what many view as an unjust and unsustainable law.

READ: Palestinian Authority President in UK: Talks to push for Gaza ceasefire, end to settler terrorism