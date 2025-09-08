Report: Congress moves to block Turkey’s F-35 purchase over support for Palestinian resistance

The Hebrew daily Maariv reported Sunday that US lawmakers are pushing to block Turkey from purchasing F-35 fighter jets unless Ankara expels Hamas leaders and halts support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

According to the report, several amendments to the 2026 National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) could bar all arms transfers to Turkey, despite the long-standing NATO alliance between Washington and Ankara. Turkey has been seeking to finalize an F-35 deal for months, with negotiations repeatedly stalling and resuming.

Lawmakers backing the amendments cited multiple concerns, including Turkey’s acquisition of Russia’s S-400 air defence system, repeated violations of Greek airspace, and disputes over Northern Cyprus.

Crucially, the report noted, members of Congress have placed Turkey’s ties with Hamas at the forefront of their demands. Republican Gus Bilirakis and Democrat Brad Schneider introduced an amendment that would ban F-35 sales unless the White House certifies that Turkey does not “substantially support Hamas or any of its factions.”

The amendment also requires the administration to certify that Turkey poses no military threat to Israel and does not engage in military cooperation with Russia, China, Iran, or North Korea, including in the sale of drones.

If passed, the measures could permanently block Ankara’s access to the advanced US fighter jets.

