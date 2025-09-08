Saudi Film Hijra Wins NETPAC Award at Venice Film Festival

The Saudi film Hijra, directed by Shahad Ameen and produced by Faisal Baltyour and Ahmed Darraji, has been awarded the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Supported by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) and other local partners, Hijra screened as part of the prestigious Spotlight competition at the Venice Film Festival.

Presented by the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema, the award is among the most respected honors in Asian filmmaking, recognising creative excellence and amplifying Asian cinema worldwide. Recent winners include Mistress Dispeller by Elizabeth Lo in 2024 and Hokage (Shadow of Fire) by Shinya Tsukamoto in 2023, both acclaimed titles that underline the award’s role in spotlighting outstanding voices in Asian cinema.

Set in 2001, Hijra follows the journey of a grandmother and her two granddaughters travelling from the south of Saudi Arabia to Mecca. When the elder granddaughter goes missing, the remaining pair continue north on a quest that becomes a poetic and deeply human exploration of Saudi Arabia’s geographic, cultural and historical diversity.

The cast includes Khairiah Nazmi, Nawaf Al-Zuhairi and Lamar Faddan, with a guest appearance by Baraa Alem. Hijra was filmed across eight Saudi cities including Taif, Jeddah, Madinah, AlUla, Tayma, Tabuk, NEOM and Duba, and brings together leading regional creatives.

This milestone reflects Ithra’s efforts to bring Saudi stories to international audiences, enriching lives through culture and creativity.

