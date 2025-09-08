UNICEF warns: Famine risk in Gaza city could reach central areas within weeks

UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram warned on Sunday that the risk of famine in Gaza city is worsening and could spread to the centre of the strip within weeks if no urgent action is taken.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ingram said the threat of famine in Gaza City remains severe, with many families now unable to provide food for their children. She described the overall situation in the Gaza Strip as “catastrophic.”

She explained that Palestinians, especially in the east and north of Gaza City, are living under constant threat from escalating Israeli bombardments. “Families in those areas are fleeing west towards the sea, where the number of camps and tents along the coastline is increasing,” she said.

Hospital directors have also told Ingram that the number of children suffering fractures, burns and other injuries caused by recent Israeli strikes has been rising.

Ingram said many residents of Gaza are thinking of moving to the south of the Strip, but they know the situation there is just as severe, with a lack of food, clean water and continued airstrikes. She stressed: “There is no safe place in Gaza.”

Ingram again warned that famine could reach central Gaza within weeks unless immediate intervention is made.

