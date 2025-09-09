Belgium urges transparent investigation into strike on Global Sumud Flotilla

Belgium urged a full and transparent investigation Tuesday into a strike on the Global Sumud Flotilla in Tunis and underlined the importance of ensuring the safety of the boat’s crew, Anadolu reports.

“We underline the importance of a full and transparent investigation into the incident in Tunis, and call for the safety of all crew members to be ensured,” Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot wrote on the US social media company. X, adding that Brussels “remains attentive” to developments surrounding the flotilla.

“We recognize the humanitarian objective of the flotilla. Humanitarian access remains a priority and continues to be pursued through diplomatic channels,” he added.

He noted at the same time that access to the Gaza Strip “is currently not allowed,” and civil initiatives to reach the blockaded Palestinian enclave “must therefore carefully consider the risks involved.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla said Tuesday that one of its main vessels, the “Family Boat,” was struck by what is suspected to be a drone off the coast of Tunisia.

READ: Drone attack hits Gaza Flotilla boat in Tunisian waters

A spokesperson for the flotilla told a news conference that the strike was under investigation.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for “steadfastness,” is made up of more than 50 ships carrying people from various countries, including doctors, journalists and campaigners. Around 150 activists, including Tunisians, Turks and others from Europe, Africa and Asia — are participating in the initiative.

The flotilla set sail from Barcelona in late August, along with another group from Genoa, Italy and is expected to depart Tunisia on Wednesday for Gaza.

The initiative aims to challenge Israel’s blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported Aug. 22 that famine had taken hold in northern Gaza and warned it could spread as Israel’s blockade continues.

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza entered its 700th day on Friday, with Israeli forces having killed more than 64,500 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

READ: Israel launches airstrike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital