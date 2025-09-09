Egypt’s president accuses Israel of conducting the ‘most heinous forms of killing, terror’ against Palestinians

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi accused Israel on Monday of conducting the “most heinous forms of killing and terror” against Palestinians for the past two years, Anadolu agency reported.

“For almost two years, Israel has been committing the most heinous forms of killing and terror, using starvation and denial of health services as a weapon against civilians,” Sisi said in a virtual address to an extraordinary summit of BRICS heads of state and government in Brazil, as cited by a presidency statement.

“Israel continued to expand its military operations to destroy the foundations of life, with the aims of forcing Palestinians to leave their land, implementing a plan for forced displacement, and liquidating their just cause.”

The Egyptian leader said Cairo continues to exert strenuous efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, and release hostages and captives “in preparation for arrangements for the day after to run and reconstruct the Strip.”

Israel has killed more than 64,500 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and pushed the entire population into famine.

Egypt, along with Qatar and the US, has been mediating indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a potential prisoner swap and ceasefire deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has, however, repeatedly rejected and stalled proposals, while Hamas has accepted multiple drafts, according to mediators.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.