Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Hamas condemns Netanyahu’s “sadistic” actions in Gaza

September 9, 2025 at 1:42 pm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives the scene after an armed attack at the Ramot Junction at the entrance to East Jerusalem on September 8, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives the scene after an armed attack at the Ramot Junction at the entrance to East Jerusalem on September 8, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

The Palestinian movement Hamas said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s boasting about the destruction of residential towers in Gaza City – the latest being Al-Salam Tower on Sunday evening – and the displacement of their residents reflects “brutal sadism” by a “war criminal” who has carried out atrocities against civilians for nearly two years in full view of the world.

In a statement on Telegram, Hamas said Netanyahu’s remarks to Gaza residents – “we warned you, so leave the area” – amounted to open forced displacement, carried out under bombardment, massacres, starvation, and threats of killing. The group described this as a flagrant and unprecedented violation of international law and conventions.

Hamas added that the silence and inaction of United Nations institutions, particularly the Security Council, in the face of such attacks highlights a stark double standard, which it said is driven by “complicit US policies.” The movement warned that this could lead to a collapse of the international system of values and principles.

READ: International community failed Palestinians in Gaza, says UN rights chief

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending