Hamas condemns Netanyahu’s “sadistic” actions in Gaza

The Palestinian movement Hamas said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s boasting about the destruction of residential towers in Gaza City – the latest being Al-Salam Tower on Sunday evening – and the displacement of their residents reflects “brutal sadism” by a “war criminal” who has carried out atrocities against civilians for nearly two years in full view of the world.

In a statement on Telegram, Hamas said Netanyahu’s remarks to Gaza residents – “we warned you, so leave the area” – amounted to open forced displacement, carried out under bombardment, massacres, starvation, and threats of killing. The group described this as a flagrant and unprecedented violation of international law and conventions.

Hamas added that the silence and inaction of United Nations institutions, particularly the Security Council, in the face of such attacks highlights a stark double standard, which it said is driven by “complicit US policies.” The movement warned that this could lead to a collapse of the international system of values and principles.