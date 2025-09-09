Hollow tokens of conscience: The hypocrisy of ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’

Recently, a film about Hind Rajab, the young Palestinian girl mercilessly slaughtered by the Israeli army, premiered at the Venice Film Festival and received a long standing ovation. The image of her story being dramatized for international audiences was celebrated as a moment of “awareness.” Yet one must ask: what is there to raise awareness about at this point? Every single human who is connected to media knows what is happening in Gaza. The plight of Palestinians is not hidden. It is being broadcasted every day in real time, live-streamed from the rubble of bombed homes, the ruins of hospitals and the tents of displaced families. Everyone knows, and yet nothing changes.

That is why The Voice of Hind Rajab feels less like solidarity and more like a hollow token helping with capitalistic gains. It is, in truth, a fetishization of violence in the name of raising awareness. Hind’s story is not history. It is not a distant atrocity frozen in time, requiring cinematic treatment so that audiences may be educated. It is the story of today, of now, of this very moment. Children like her are still being martyred and families like her own are being wiped out entirely. Millions are still starving and Gaza is undergoing a man-made famine as food and medicine are deliberately withheld. To transform this into a festival spectacle, applauded by audiences who will then return to wine, yachts, and industry dinners, is grotesque.

This pattern of Western hypocrisy is not new. During the Rwandan genocide, the West and the United Nations stood by and did nothing as bodies piled up in the thousands each day. The international community had the tools to intervene but lacked the political will. Later, when the blood had dried, the very same powers that looked away suddenly found in Rwanda a subject of fascination. They wrote books, made cinema, produced research, and commodified the tragedy for global consumption. The genocide became an object of study, a source of cultural capital and a way for them to display their moral commitments. What was absent was accountability. What was absent was action when it mattered.

This film risks repeating that same hollow tokenism. The long cinematic standing ovation did not help the Palestinians in any way. It did not break the blockade, feed starving children, and or could stop the bombs. It did, however, generate applause in Venice and perhaps profit in the global film market. Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, which financed the film, is majority-owned by Mediawan, a billion-dollar French private equity company with ties to Zionist shareholders. In other words, any profit that the film makes will flow back into the very networks of capital that support Israel’s ongoing crimes. This is not solidarity—it is tokenism wrapped in self-righteous aesthetics. In that sense, the whole initiative functions not as resistance but as self-righteous consumerism. It allows the Hollywood big-shots and their audiences to look woke, to feel like they are part of the solution, all while the problem continues unabated. In other words, the very capital extracted from Hind Rajab’s story will enrich structures connected to the same networks that enable Israel’s apartheid regime. This is not solidarity—it is complicity. It is tokenism wrapped in enabling aesthetics.

Turkish-American commentator Hasan Piker captured the absurdity with a sharp analogy on his X handle. He said watching this film now feels like “socialist German filmmakers making a movie about Auschwitz while the gas chambers are still running.” The comparison may be uncomfortable, but it is precisely the discomfort that reveals the hypocrisy. Art has its place in documenting history, but when the atrocity is ongoing, when the gas chambers are still running, such gestures do not liberate—they anesthetize. They soothe the conscience of those who watch, giving them a way to feel morally engaged without ever having to risk or demand anything.

The applause at Venice was not for Hind Rajab. It was for the comfort of those who could consume her story in a neat two-hour package. It was for the illusion that watching, clapping, and crying are equivalent to doing something. It was for the performance of care without consequence but Palestinians do not need hollow tokens of conscience. They do not need applause in air-conditioned theaters while they sleep hungry in tents. They do not need cinematic spectacles that fetishize their deaths while leaving their lives untouched. What they need is material solidarity—food, medicine, aid, boycotts, sanctions, political pressure, and a mobilization of international will that does not just acknowledge their suffering but actively works to end it.

Art has always had a dual role. It can expose, challenge, and inspire action. But it can also distract, commodify, and pacify. In the case of the Hind Rajab film, the balance leans heavily toward the latter. This is not to say that Palestinian stories should not be told. They must be. But they must be told by Palestinians, in ways that serve their struggle, not by Western production companies with Zionist shareholders who turn grief into profit. They must be told with the urgency of liberation, not the detachment of festival applause.

The problem is not that the world is unaware. The problem is that the world is unwilling. And films like this allow that unwillingness to continue, cloaked in the language of awareness and progress. The applause at Venice changes nothing on the ground in Gaza. Hind Rajab is still gone, and along with her, several other children every single day. The famine still grows. The bombs still fall.

Rather than representing solidarity, such cinematic gestures function as symbolic performances that pacify global audiences while leaving the structures of violence intact. They operate less as interventions and more as rituals of conscience, designed to produce moral gratification for spectators rather than material relief for victims. What emerges is not awareness—since awareness already saturates the global media sphere—but a carefully curated spectacle of suffering, translated into cultural capital. The very applause that follows becomes a marker of moral self-assurance, enabling viewers to affirm their humanity while the conditions of inhumanity remain unchanged.

