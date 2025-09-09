Middle East Monitor
Russia says new historic phase of relations starts with Syria

September 9, 2025 at 6:50 pm

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Alexander Novak gives a press conference after the Turkey-Russia Business Forum in Moscow, Russia on July 30, 2021 [Dmitri Chirciu – Anadolu Agency]

Russia said on Tuesday that a new historic phase of relations started with Syria as Moscow plans for an upcoming visit by Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa next month, Anadolu reports.

“Relations between the two peoples will be based on mutual respect in the new historic phase, and we hope that this relationship will continue to grow for the good of both peoples and countries,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

“We attach particular importance to President Sharaa’s upcoming visit to Moscow to attend the Russia-Arab Summit,” he said.

The summit is scheduled to be held on Oct. 15.

“We affirm the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria,” Novak said.

