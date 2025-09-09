Syria: Israeli air strikes hit sites in Homs, Latakia

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of air strikes on Monday evening targeting military sites around the cities of Latakia and Homs, according to Syrian sources. No official statement was issued by the Israeli authorities.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned what it described as an “air aggression carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, targeting several locations in Homs and Latakia provinces.”

In a statement, the ministry said the Israeli attack was “a blatant violation of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.”

Syrian state media reported that Israeli jets also flew over Damascus and areas in southern Syria.

The ministry stressed that “these assaults represent a flagrant breach of the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and a direct threat to its security and regional stability.”

It added that the raids were part of “a series of aggressive escalations carried out by Israel against Syrian territory.”

Damascus reaffirmed its “total rejection of any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or compromise its national security.”

The ministry called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to “assume its legal and moral responsibilities, take a clear and firm stance to end these repeated attacks, and ensure respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”