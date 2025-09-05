Egypt reaffirms support for Syria’s sovereignty, condemns Israeli attacks

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, condemning repeated Israeli attacks during a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, Anadolu reports.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Thursday’s 164th session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry in a post on the US social media company X said Shaibani met Abdelatty in Cairo, while Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said the discussions focused on developments in Syria.

Abdelatty emphasized Egypt’s support for “the unity and sovereignty of the Syrian state and its national institutions” and underlined “the importance of reaching a comprehensive political settlement that enhances stability in Syria and the region.”

The Egyptian minister condemned “the repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory,” describing them as “a blatant violation of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement,” and stressed “the necessity of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.”

The 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement was signed between Israel and Syria on May 31, ending the October 1973 war and the subsequent War of Attrition on the Syrian front.

Abdelatty and Shaibani earlier met at the Oslo Forum in June.

Despite the new Syrian administration, in place since late December 2024, posing no direct threat to Israel, the Israeli military has repeatedly crossed into Syrian territory, carrying out airstrikes that killed civilians and destroyed military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

For the past seven months, the Israeli army has occupied Syria’s Mount Hermon, Israel’s farthest advance from its borders, and maintains a 15-kilometer-wide security strip in some southern areas, controlling more than 40,000 Syrians within the occupied buffer zone.

Since 1967, Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights and expanded its control following the events leading to President Bashar Al-Assad’s ousting in late 2024.

