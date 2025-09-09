Saudi crown prince calls Qatar’s emir, voices full support with Doha after Israeli strike

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday, and affirmed his country’s full solidarity with Doha following an Israeli attack on its territory, Anadolu reports.

Bin Salman condemned the Israeli strike as a “criminal act” and a “flagrant violation of international laws and norms,” according to Saudi state news agency SPA.

On Tuesday, Israel launched an airstrike on senior Hamas leaders in Doha, in the latest blow to efforts aimed at reaching a Gaza ceasefire deal.

