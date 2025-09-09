Middle East Monitor
Saudi crown prince calls Qatar’s emir, voices full support with Doha after Israeli strike

September 9, 2025 at 7:56 pm

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (R) meets Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman al-Saud (L) in Doha, Qatar on December 08, 2021. [Amiri Diwan of the State of Qatar – Anadolu Agency]

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday, and affirmed his country’s full solidarity with Doha following an Israeli attack on its territory, Anadolu reports.

Bin Salman condemned the Israeli strike as a “criminal act” and a “flagrant violation of international laws and norms,” according to Saudi state news agency SPA.

On Tuesday, Israel launched an airstrike on senior Hamas leaders in Doha, in the latest blow to efforts aimed at reaching a Gaza ceasefire deal.

