Turkish delegation meets with Egyptian officials, heads to Rafah Crossing

A Turkish delegation of around 30 members of parliament and representatives of the People’s Alliance parties met Egyptian officials in Cairo on Monday before traveling to the Rafah crossing, the vital entry point into the Gaza Strip that has been under Israeli occupation since May 2024.

According to Anadolu Agency, the delegation is led by Hasan Basri Yalcin, Vice Chairman for Human Rights of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), and includes representatives from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Great Unity Party (BBP). Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz is also part of the delegation.

The visit aims to spotlight the genocide in Gaza, the worsening humanitarian catastrophe, and the systematic starvation of Palestinians imposed by Israel’s ongoing blockade.

In Cairo, the delegation met with Karim Darwish, Chairman of the Egyptian Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee, and Hazem Suleiman Omar, Chairman of the Foreign, Arab, and African Affairs Committee, to discuss the dire humanitarian situation.

The group then travelled to El Arish Airport, where they met North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer for a briefing on the conditions in the region.

From there, the delegation continued in a convoy toward Rafah, carrying banners reading “Humanitarian Journey.” Israel’s seizure of the crossing has effectively sealed Gaza, cutting off the movement of people and the entry of food, medicine, and aid.