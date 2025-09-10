Hamas: Assassinations will not stop resistance

Senior Hamas official Abdul Rahman Shadid declared on Tuesday that the Palestinian resistance movement will continue its struggle against the Israeli occupation despite assassination attempts and threats.

“The movement—leadership and fighters—will continue with the project of resisting the criminal Israeli occupation until God grants our people liberation and return,” Shadid said in remarks reported by Quds News Network. He added: “We will not be deterred by assassinations or threats, whatever their form, and we will not deviate from this path until we achieve our goal.”

The statement followed an Israeli airstrike on the Hamas negotiating delegation in Doha, Qatar, which drew sharp condemnation from Arab states. Explosions were heard in the Qatari capital, with smoke rising over the city late on Tuesday.

A Hamas source told Al Jazeera that the Israeli strike targeted the leadership delegation, headed by Khalil al-Hayya, during a meeting to discuss a US ceasefire proposal. The source confirmed that the delegation survived the assassination attempt.

The Israeli army later admitted that its air force carried out a “precise strike” against Hamas leaders in coordination with the Shin Bet internal security agency, claiming those targeted had been involved in the movement’s leadership for years.

Qatar’s government denounced the attack as a violation of its sovereignty, while Egypt issued a strong condemnation, calling the strike “a flagrant breach of international law and state sovereignty.” In a statement, the Egyptian presidency warned that the attack undermines mediation efforts, threatens regional stability, and sets a “dangerous precedent.” Egypt expressed full solidarity with Qatar and urged the international community to act immediately to halt Israeli aggression and hold Israel accountable for its crimes.

