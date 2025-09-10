Iran thanks Egypt for hosting talks with IAEA

Iran has expressed its gratitude to Egypt for hosting a meeting in Cairo between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which led to the signing of a cooperation agreement on Tuesday evening between Iran and IAEA.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X: “Iran extends its deep gratitude to the Government of Egypt for its profound role in facilitating diplomacy.”

He added: “The framework for our collaboration with the IAEA, while hinging on our good will being reciprocated through the avoidance of unlawful and provocative steps, was made possible by the efforts of the Egyptian Foreign Minister and President Sisi.”

Araghchi stressed that “Iranians are friends of all nations who work towards peace over conflict.”

On Tuesday, Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi signed the cooperation agreement at Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo, following a trilateral meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, said the consultations in Cairo were part of Egypt’s intensive diplomatic efforts in recent weeks to reduce tensions and create conditions for resuming negotiations between Iran and the IAEA on Tehran’s nuclear file.

READ: Iran says nuclear program intact as military prepares for next round with Israel