Israel kills 31 female journalists since war began to obscure truth

The Israeli occupation forces continue to commit systematic violations against Palestinian journalists in general, and against female journalists and media activists in particular, as part of a policy aimed at silencing the free Palestinian voice and obscuring the truth.

According to monitoring by the Freedoms Committee of the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate, from the start of the assault on 7 October 2023 until early September 2025, 31 Palestinian female journalists have been killed, along with dozens of activists on social media platforms.

Most of them were killed during attacks on their homes while they were with their families, in incidents described as possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In its latest report, the Freedoms Committee said the killing of female journalists was part of a systematic effort to weaken women’s role in Palestinian media and leave an irreplaceable gap.

It added that Israel targeted women with influential content because it recognised the power of alternative digital media in exposing its criminal actions.

READ: Rights group: 55 Palestinian journalists detained in Israeli occupation prisons