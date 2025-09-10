Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israel kills 31 female journalists since war began to obscure truth

September 10, 2025 at 12:24 pm

A protest is being held for journalists, who were killed in an Israeli attack on Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip in Gaza City, Gaza on August 26, 2025. [Khames Alrefi - Anadolu Agency]

A protest is being held for journalists, who were killed in an Israeli attack on Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip in Gaza City, Gaza on August 26, 2025. [Khames Alrefi – Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli occupation forces continue to commit systematic violations against Palestinian journalists in general, and against female journalists and media activists in particular, as part of a policy aimed at silencing the free Palestinian voice and obscuring the truth.

According to monitoring by the Freedoms Committee of the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate, from the start of the assault on 7 October 2023 until early September 2025, 31 Palestinian female journalists have been killed, along with dozens of activists on social media platforms.

Most of them were killed during attacks on their homes while they were with their families, in incidents described as possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In its latest report, the Freedoms Committee said the killing of female journalists was part of a systematic effort to weaken women’s role in Palestinian media and leave an irreplaceable gap. 

It added that Israel targeted women with influential content because it recognised the power of alternative digital media in exposing its criminal actions. 

READ: Rights group: 55 Palestinian journalists detained in Israeli occupation prisons

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending