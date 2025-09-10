New attack targets Gaza aid flotilla off Tunisian coast

The largest ship in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) heading to Gaza, came under attack by an incendiary drone off the Tunisian coast late at night. It was the second such incident in less than 24 hours.

Tunisian sources said firefighters and the ship’s crew managed to bring the blaze under control, and no casualties were reported among those on board.

Earlier, the organising committee for the GSF in Tunisia announced that the flotilla would sail to Gaza on Wednesday as scheduled, regardless of the circumstances.

READ: Drone attack hits Gaza Flotilla boat in Tunisian waters

The international flotilla, carrying activists and aid from 44 countries, is continuing its preparations to proceed towards Gaza, despite warnings of repeated attacks.

The committee in Tunisia said the attack is under security investigation but stressed it would not deter participants from their mission to break the blockade on Gaza and deliver aid to its besieged population.

At a press conference held outdoors, after authorities blocked its organisation, the organisers stressed their determination to reach Gaza, saying the attack would not alter their course.

Meanwhile, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese said the incident would not disrupt the flotilla’s mission, and praised the participants for acting on behalf of Gaza’s besieged population.

BLOG: More inaccuracies from the EU to serve Israel’s narrative