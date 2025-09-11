1 in 5 children in Gaza City diagnosed with acute malnutrition: UNICEF

The UN children’s agency on Thursday said child malnutrition in the Gaza Strip reached record levels in August, warning that the ongoing Israeli military escalation is cutting children off from life-saving treatment, Anadolu reports.

“The percentage of children identified as acutely malnourished in screenings across Gaza increased to 13.5% in August, from 8.3% in July. In Gaza City, where famine was confirmed last month, the percentage of children admitted with malnutrition was even higher, at 19%, up from 16% in July,” said a statement by UNICEF.

The statement also noted that “fewer children were screened overall in August due to 10 outpatient treatment centres recently closed in Gaza City and North Gaza” due to Israel’s repeated evacuation orders and ongoing attacks.

Emphasizing the worsening situation of the most vulnerable, UNICEF said the number of children suffering from “severe acute malnutrition (SAM) — the deadliest form — has continued to grow, rising sharply since the beginning of the year.”

“In August, 23% of children admitted for treatment were suffering from SAM, compared to 12% six months earlier,” it said.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell further reported in the statement that “in August, 1 in 5 children in Gaza City was diagnosed with acute malnutrition and in need of the life-saving nutritional support and treatment that UNICEF provides.”

Russell pointed to Israel’s continued military escalation in Gaza City and stated that “around a dozen nutrition centres have been forced to close.”

“No child should suffer from malnutrition, which we can prevent and treat when we have access and can deliver safely,” she noted.

Highlighting that pregnant and breastfeeding women are also at risk, UNICEF warned that insufficient food intake and limited medical support can lead to extreme consequences. The statement said that already, one in five babies in the enclave is born prematurely or underweight.

While some food items are slowly returning to markets after a limited resumption of commercial goods, many essential products remain unaffordable for families.

UNICEF further urged all parties to reinstate a ceasefire and respect international law.

“Civilians, and the critical infrastructure they rely on — including hospitals, shelters, nutrition centres, and water systems — must always be protected,” it said, reiterating calls for safe humanitarian access.

