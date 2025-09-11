Middle East Monitor
Latin church in Gaza refuses to leave despite Israeli evacuation orders

September 11, 2025 at 11:52 am

The ‘Palm Sunday’ which is a Christian moveable feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter, and commemoration of the Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, is celebrated by the Palestinians with a ritual at Latin Church of the Holy Family amid Israeli attacks in Gaza City, Gaza on March 24, 2024. [Majdy Jildah – Anadolu Agency]

The parish priest of the Holy Family Latin Church in Gaza, Father Gabriel Romanelli, has confirmed that the church is sheltering 450 displaced people, including the elderly, sick, and children. He stressed they will not leave the church despite the “evacuation orders” issued by the Israeli occupation forces to the city’s residents.

In a video message published by Vatican News on Wednesday evening, Father Romanelli said that Pope Leo XIV spoke with him by phone after the Israeli evacuation orders were announced.

“We told him we are well, even if the situation remains difficult,” the Argentine priest said. “The Pope gave us his blessing and prayed for us and for peace. He follows everything closely and is committed to ending the war,” Romanelli explained.

He added that “Most of the population does not want to leave,” Fr Romanelli explained. “Everywhere there is danger, but many want to remain in the city. We try to accompany them and help as we can.”

“Despite the suffering, the parish recently celebrated a wedding and welcomed the birth of a baby boy named Marcos.” “In the midst of so much pain, God blesses us with signs of life and joy,” Romanelli said.

He concluded with a call for prayer: “We continue to pray for peace, for all of Gaza, for the Middle East, and for the world. May God grant us peace.”

UNRWA: Over 100,000 displaced people in its Gaza shelters left without aid for 6 months

