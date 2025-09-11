UNRWA: Over 100,000 displaced people in its Gaza shelters left without aid for 6 months

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed on Wednesday that it remains on the ground in the Gaza Strip, where its medical teams continue to provide health consultations for civilians.

In a post on the platform X, the UN agency said: “Our shelters continue to have over 100,000 people living in them”

It added: “people are exhausted and very hungry, as UNRWA has not been allowed to bring in any aid supplies for over six months.”

UNRWA stressed that an immediate ceasefire has become an urgent necessity, and affirmed its commitment to continue providing services despite what it described as unprecedented humanitarian challenges.

Since 7 October 2023, Israeli forces — backed by the United States and European countries — have been carrying out what Palestinian officials describe as genocide in Gaza. This has included killings, starvation, destruction, displacement, and detentions, while ignoring international appeals and orders from the International Court of Justice to stop.

According to local health authorities, the attacks have left around 228,000 Palestinians dead or injured, most of them children and women. More than 11,000 people remain missing, in addition to hundreds of thousands displaced and a famine that has claimed many lives, mostly children.