Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Survey: 63% of Germans support European sanctions on Israel

September 11, 2025 at 8:13 am

People gather to stage a demonstration at Breitscheid Square in support of Palestinians and to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza, in Berlin, Germany on September 06, 2025. [Halil Sağırkaya - Anadolu Agency]

People gather to stage a demonstration at Breitscheid Square in support of Palestinians and to protest Israel’s attacks on Gaza, in Berlin, Germany on September 06, 2025. [Halil Sağırkaya – Anadolu Agency]

A new survey in Germany shows that most citizens support European sanctions on Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

According to Deutsche Welle (DW), citing the research group Verein, the survey published by Der Spiegel Online found that 63 per cent of German voters back proposals from the European Commission to impose sanctions on Israel. Others expressed reservations or opposition.

The poll comes at a time of rising tensions in European–Israeli relations, against the backdrop of the Gaza war, which has caused widespread destruction and hunger, alongside international calls for a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Recently, the European Commission suggested considering punitive measures against Israel if it continues violating international humanitarian law. This proposal has sparked debate within the European Union, especially as countries such as Spain and Ireland have taken a tougher stance on Israeli policies compared to others that prefer a more cautious approach.

‘Modern Crusaders’: Anti-Muslim biker gang hired to guard GHF Gaza concentration camps

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending