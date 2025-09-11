Survey: 63% of Germans support European sanctions on Israel

A new survey in Germany shows that most citizens support European sanctions on Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

According to Deutsche Welle (DW), citing the research group Verein, the survey published by Der Spiegel Online found that 63 per cent of German voters back proposals from the European Commission to impose sanctions on Israel. Others expressed reservations or opposition.

The poll comes at a time of rising tensions in European–Israeli relations, against the backdrop of the Gaza war, which has caused widespread destruction and hunger, alongside international calls for a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Recently, the European Commission suggested considering punitive measures against Israel if it continues violating international humanitarian law. This proposal has sparked debate within the European Union, especially as countries such as Spain and Ireland have taken a tougher stance on Israeli policies compared to others that prefer a more cautious approach.