An immigrant, a visionary, and gunboat diplomacy: How three men helped shape three powerhouses

In the annals of history, greatness tends to begin with one individual who thinks differently. Sometimes it is a visionary immigrant, sometimes a leader with unshakeable resolve, and sometimes a gunner whose aggressive mindset sparks a revolution in ideas. What they have in common is not their background or methodology, but their ability to effect change by challenging the status quo.

Now, as nations grapple with complex issues from climate change to economic inequality, we can draw lessons from three visionaries who transformed three countries into powerhouses: an Iraqi immigrant who saved Norway from the resource curse, a Cambridge-educated leader who lifted Singapore from poverty to prosperity, and an American commodore who, through a show of strength, spurred Japan’s rocket-like rise.

The immigrant: Learning from the errors of the past

In the 1960s, when Norway discovered vast oil reserves in the North Sea, the country stood at a crossroads. Most oil-rich nations had squandered their newfound wealth, falling victim to the dreaded “resource curse” that breeds corruption, economic volatility, and social upheaval. Enter Farouk Al-Kasim, a Norwegian-Iraqi petroleum geologist who had witnessed firsthand the boom-and-bust cycles that plagued his native Iraq.

Al-Kasim did not share merely technical information; he shared wisdom gained from witnessing his own country’s oil wealth disappear due to mismanagement and shortsightedness. He convinced Norwegian policymakers to do the opposite: instead of spending their petrodollars immediately, they should save them for generations to come. This counterintuitive approach led to the establishment of Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, now the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, valued at more than $1.4 trillion, with over $250,000 allocated for every Norwegian citizen.

What was truly remarkable about Al-Kasim’s contribution was not his technical proficiency but his ability to learn from others’ failures and convince an entire nation to combat the temptation of instant gratification. He educated Norway to look outside the conventional playbook of oil-rich nations.

The visionary: Education as the great equalizer

When Lee Kuan Yew returned from Cambridge University to Singapore in the early 1950s, he found a mosquito-infested colonial backwater with no natural resources, poverty, and racial tensions. Most would have seen only problems. Lee saw an opportunity.

His radical revelation was elegantly simple: as the world grew more knowledge- and skills-based, the greatest resource of a nation was not oil or minerals but the minds of its people. Lee did not just invest in education; he totally reimagined it. He courted the best teachers by offering them the best pay, providing them with the best equipment, and empowering them above all by giving them freedom to innovate in the classroom.

His approach was not merely a matter of building schools. The goal was to establish a culture of excellence and learning that would serve as Singapore’s competitive advantage. Today, Singapore consistently leads the world education rankings, and its citizens enjoy some of the highest per-capita incomes on the planet. A small island nation with no natural resources remade itself as a worldwide financial and technology hub through the power of human capital formation.

The gunner: The bombs that sparked transformation

In 1853, the black ships of US Commodore Matthew Perry appeared in Tokyo Bay, insisting that Japan open its ports to American trade. When Japanese leaders said no, Perry’s guns provided a brutal demonstration of Western military superiority. The humiliation was complete, but so was the awakening.

Far from retreating into isolation or bitterness, Japanese leaders took a remarkable step: they would learn from their conquerors. The Meiji Restoration that followed was not just a political revolution—it was an intellectual one. Japan dispatched thousands of students to Europe and America to learn everything from engineering and medicine to art and the social sciences. They translated tens of thousands of Western books and invited foreign experts to assist in modernizing institutions.

The result was awe-inspiring. In 52 years, Japan had transformed itself from a feudal nation to an industrial powerhouse that was able to sink the Russian fleet in the Battle of Port Arthur in 1905. The Western capitals were shaken by the victory, marking the arrival of Japan as an international power.

The common thread: Thinking outside the box

These three stories, separated by decades and continents, share one profound thing in common: the courage to challenge conventional wisdom and forge new paths. Al-Kasim challenged the spend-now ideology that had ruined other oil economies. Lee challenged the conventional wisdom that poor countries were condemned to remain poor. Japanese leaders challenged the prevailing notion that Eastern societies could not adopt Western technologies and institutions.

Al-Kasim and Lee faced sceptics who preferred familiar failure to unfamiliar solutions. Both had to overcome entrenched interests and established wisdom. Above all, both understood that genuine change requires not just new policies, but new thinking on old problems.

The innovation imperative

In our rapidly evolving world, thinking outside the box is not a luxury; it’s a survival imperative. Nations and institutions that cling to old playbooks will be left behind. Those who embrace unconventional thinking, learn from failure and success, and have the vision to make bold transformations to shape the future.

The stories of Al-Kasim, Lee, and Perry’s Japan remind us that breakthrough solutions often emerge from the most unexpected places: the harrowing experiences of an immigrant, the ambitious vision of a young leader, or even a military conflict that forces honest self-reflection. The question is not whether we will face difficulties that will demand revolutionary answers, but whether we will have the wisdom to recognise those answers when they are before us and the courage to implement them when common sense insists that they cannot work.

During a time of unparalleled global crises, we need more immigrants like Al-Kasim who can see past our blind spots, more visionaries like Lee who can see radical possibilities, and more leaders who are willing to embrace the transformative jolt of new realities. The future will be for those who dare to think differently and blaze new pathways.

