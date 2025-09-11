Iranian foreign minister holds talks in Tunisia on cooperation, regional issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments, including the conflict in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

At a press conference at the Iranian Embassy, Araghchi said Iran and Tunisia have “long-standing, deep-rooted, and close relations and share similar views on regional issues.”

“The leaders of both countries have the political will to develop and deepen bilateral relations. My visit to Tunisia is taking place within this framework,” he said.

Araghchi said he held comprehensive talks with Saied and productive discussions with Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti. He noted that both sides agreed to expand cooperation in trade, tourism, medicine and science, and to establish a joint economic committee, though no date was set.

He said the two countries also discussed regional crises: “We discussed the regional situation with Tunisia, particularly Israel’s attacks on Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as its attacks on Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran, and most recently Qatar. We agreed that the Israeli threat is the greatest threat to regional security and peace. We also agreed on the need for a joint decision among the countries of the region to combat these crimes.”

The Tunisian Presidency said Saied hosted Araghchi at the Carthage Palace.

Saied reiterated Tunisia’s support for the Palestinian cause, stressing: “The ongoing war of genocide and the crimes committed before the eyes of the world will not break the Palestinian people’s struggle to regain their freedom and legitimate rights.” He also reaffirmed Tunisia’s backing for an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Citing historical ties and “bonds of brotherhood,” Saied underscored the need to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in economic, tourism, scientific and cultural fields.

