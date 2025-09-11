Libya: Mufti raises alarm over reported plans to move Gaza displaced to Libya

Libya’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Al-Sadiq Al-Gharyani, has issued a warning over reports of a meeting said to have taken place between Ibrahim Al-Dbeibah’s national security adviser, Saddam Haftar – son of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar – and an adviser to US president Donald Trump.

In comments broadcast on Tanasuh TV, which is linked to the Libyan Dar Al-Ifta, Al-Gharyani said that media reports described the Rome meeting as focusing on “stability in Libya”. However, he added that according to the information he received, the hidden agenda involved a US request for Libya to host people displaced from the Gaza Strip.

The Mufti said that if these reports prove true, “it would be a disgrace, and shameful for the people of Libya to accept it.”

He urged the Government of National Unity to clearly and publicly reject such a move.

Al-Gharyani stressed that Libya, already facing complex internal crises, cannot become a ground for political deals or forced resettlement of Palestinians.

He underlined that both national and religious duty require supporting the Palestinian people’s steadfastness in their land, not their displacement.