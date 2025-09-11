Middle East Monitor
Norway signals it will follow suit if EU suspends trade deal with Israel

September 11, 2025 at 1:40 pm

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide speaks to the press at UN headquarters in New York on January 23, 2024. [Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images]

Norway will most likely align with the European Union if the bloc decides to freeze its trade agreement with Israel, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said Thursday, Anadolu reports.

Speaking to the Norwegian news agency NTB, Eide said Oslo has traditionally coordinated closely with Brussels on foreign policy.

“We have never been against sanctions and measures, but we believe that it must be done together with other countries,” he said. “We have a long tradition of connecting with the EU.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed suspending the EU-Israel trade deal, citing the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, more plans for illegal Israeli settlements and the incitement of violence by extremist Israeli ministers.

“What is happening in Gaza has shaken the conscience of the world,” she said.

The proposal still requires approval from EU member states.

If adopted, Norway, which is not an EU member but aligns closely with the bloc, “will in all likelihood follow suit,” Eide added.

0 Comments

