Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

US expresses concern over Spain’s restrictions on arms shipments to Israel

September 11, 2025 at 11:22 am

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during the plenary session of the Parliament on the widespread power cuts affecting millions of people across Spain, in Madrid on May 7, 2025. [Burak Akbulut - Anadolu Agency]

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during the plenary session of the Parliament on the widespread power cuts affecting millions of people across Spain, in Madrid on May 7, 2025. [Burak Akbulut – Anadolu Agency]

The US expressed concern Wednesday about Spain’s sweeping measures against Israel, including restrictions on access to ports and airspace for ships and planes carrying weapons, Anadolu reports.

“It is deeply concerning that Spain, a NATO member, has chosen to potentially limit US operations and to turn its back on Israel on the same day six individuals were killed in Jerusalem. These measures embolden terrorists,” a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the measures Monday, saying they are aimed at “stopping the genocide in Gaza” and “supporting the Palestinian population.” The package includes a total arms embargo, a ban on military fuel deliveries, new humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and entry bans for Israeli officials accused of involvement in war crimes.

Israel responded by barring two Spanish ministers from entry and accusing Madrid of antisemitism.

Israel has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Israel on 7 October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Spain bars 2 Israeli ministers from entering country in tit-for-tat over sanctions

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending