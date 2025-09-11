US expresses concern over Spain’s restrictions on arms shipments to Israel

The US expressed concern Wednesday about Spain’s sweeping measures against Israel, including restrictions on access to ports and airspace for ships and planes carrying weapons, Anadolu reports.

“It is deeply concerning that Spain, a NATO member, has chosen to potentially limit US operations and to turn its back on Israel on the same day six individuals were killed in Jerusalem. These measures embolden terrorists,” a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the measures Monday, saying they are aimed at “stopping the genocide in Gaza” and “supporting the Palestinian population.” The package includes a total arms embargo, a ban on military fuel deliveries, new humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and entry bans for Israeli officials accused of involvement in war crimes.

Israel responded by barring two Spanish ministers from entry and accusing Madrid of antisemitism.

Israel has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Israel on 7 October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.