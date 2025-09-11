Qatar to host Arab-Islamic summit in Doha to agree on response against Israel

Qatar’s Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, said on Wednesday that an Arab-Islamic summit will be held in the capital, Doha, in the coming days to agree on a joint response aimed at deterring Israel.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with CNN, a day after Israel targeted the Hamas negotiating delegation in Doha on Tuesday.

He described the Israeli attack on Doha as “state terrorism”, adding: “I cannot find words to express how angry we are at this act (…) it is state terrorism.”

The Qatari Prime Minister continued: “We have been betrayed.”

He also said the Israeli strike on Doha had “ended any hope” for Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Further, he stated that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be brought to justice, stressing that he is “wanted by the International Criminal Court” for repeated violations of international law.

The Prime Minister explained that the upcoming Arab-Islamic summit in Doha will decide on a “collective response” against Israel.

He expressed hope that the response would be “effective in deterring Israel” from its assaults.