Qatar to host Arab-Islamic summit in Doha to agree on response against Israel

September 11, 2025 at 11:15 am

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani hold a press conference in Doha, the capital of Qatar on February 02, 2025. [Arda Küçükkaya – Anadolu Agency]

Qatar’s Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, said on Wednesday that an Arab-Islamic summit will be held in the capital, Doha, in the coming days to agree on a joint response aimed at deterring Israel.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with CNN, a day after Israel targeted the Hamas negotiating delegation in Doha on Tuesday.

He described the Israeli attack on Doha as “state terrorism”, adding: “I cannot find words to express how angry we are at this act (…) it is state terrorism.”

The Qatari Prime Minister continued: “We have been betrayed.”

He also said the Israeli strike on Doha had “ended any hope” for Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Further, he stated that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be brought to justice, stressing that he is “wanted by the International Criminal Court” for repeated violations of international law.

The Prime Minister explained that the upcoming Arab-Islamic summit in Doha will decide on a “collective response” against Israel.

He expressed hope that the response would be “effective in deterring Israel” from its assaults.

Israel’s strike on Doha: A turning point for US alliances and Gulf sovereignty

