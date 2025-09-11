Russia says Israeli strikes on Qatar show its unwillingness to stop humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Israel’s attack on the Qatari capital of Doha demonstrates its unwillingness to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

Speaking at a Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue session in Sochi, he warned that the strike would further destabilize the Middle East.

“Our meeting on September 11 is taking place against the backdrop of a sharp increase in military-political tensions in the Middle East due to Israeli missile and bomb attacks on Doha, the capital of Qatar, on September 9. We have taken this action with deep concern,” he stated.

Lavrov made it clear that Russia considers the attack “a gross violation of international law, primarily the UN Charter, an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state,” noting, “It is a step leading to further destabilization of the situation in the Middle East.”

READ: Ireland, Spain, Slovenia weigh Eurovision withdrawal if Israel allowed to participate in 2026

The minister emphasized Qatar’s role as a key mediator, citing its significant efforts to end the conflict.

“The particular cynicism of the situation is that Qatar is one of the key mediators in indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the terms for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

The minister stressed that the recent Israeli steps unambiguously show intent to undermine international efforts in this regard.

“It is obvious that such actions by the Israelis only undermine international efforts to find peaceful solutions, demonstrate their unwillingness to stop an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank, and show a desire to sabotage any possibility of creating a Palestinian state,” he said.

Israeli warplanes struck senior Hamas leaders in Doha on Tuesday, targeting figures involved in ceasefire negotiations. The Israeli military described it as a “precise strike,” while Hamas stated the attack occurred during talks on a US-proposed Gaza truce and prisoner swap.

READ: Qatar says it began legal action against Israeli attack on Doha