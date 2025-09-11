Middle East Monitor
Ireland, Spain, Slovenia weigh Eurovision withdrawal if Israel allowed to participate in 2026

September 11, 2025 at 1:57 pm

Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place on May 11th, is being protested in Malmo, Sweden, where the event is being hosted on May 9, 2024. [Atila Altuntaş – Anadolu Agency]

Ireland, Spain and Slovenia have stepped up their opposition to Israel’s potential involvement in Eurovision 2026, raising the prospect of high-profile withdrawals from the song contest, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, Irish national broadcaster RTE said: “Ireland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if the participation of Israel goes ahead, and the final decision regarding Ireland’s participation will be made once the EBU’s (European Broadcasting Union) decision is made.”

The broadcaster underlined that Ireland’s participation would be “unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza.” It added that RTE is “also deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza, and the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages.”

On Monday, Spain’s Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun publicly opened the door to the country’s exit if Israel is not expelled.

Speaking on La Hora de La 1, Urtasun said that while the final decision lies with public broadcaster RTVE, radical steps may be necessary if Israel participates.

READ: Norway signals it will follow suit if EU suspends trade deal with Israel

He emphasized that Spain had already formally requested Israel’s exclusion and warned that the government would consider “measures… if not expelled,” arguing that allowing Israel’s presence would constitute “normalizing” its role in international forums amid the ongoing Gaza offensive, where at least 64,600 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

On Friday, Slovenia’s public broadcaster RTV Slovenija announced that the country will not participate in Eurovision 2026 if Israel is allowed to return next year. The move, framed as an act of solidarity with Palestine, reflects a position first voiced at the EBU General Assembly in July.

The EBU has extended the deadline for broadcasters to confirm participation until mid-December and is expected to vote on Israel’s eligibility during its next assembly in Geneva on Dec. 4-5.

