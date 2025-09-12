Middle East Monitor
4000 filmmakers worldwide vow not to work with Israel

September 12, 2025 at 11:01 am

The Hollywood Sign in the Hollywood Hills, California US [Thomas Wolf/Wikipedia]

More than 4,000 internationally known actors, directors and filmmakers — including winners of the Oscars, BAFTA, Emmy and Cannes awards — have signed a joint petition pledging not to cooperate with Israeli companies or institutions accused of involvement in genocide and apartheid against Palestinians.

When the petition was first published on 8 September, it had more than 1,300 signatures from well-known figures such as Olivia Colman, Mark Ruffalo, Riz Ahmed, Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem and Susan Sarandon, alongside directors including Yorgos Lanthimos, Ava DuVernay and Adam McKay. Support for the petition has since risen quickly to over 4,000 signatures.

The petition rejects collaboration with Israeli film institutions, including festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies.

It stressed that actors, filmmakers and workers in the cinema industry recognise the power of film in shaping public opinion.

The petition also stated: “Many governments are supporting the massacre in Gaza, and we must do everything in our power not to be complicit in this brutal horror.”

It further pointed out that the International Court of Justice has ruled there is a risk of genocide in Gaza, and that Israel’s occupation and practice of apartheid against Palestinians are unlawful.

