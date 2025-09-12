Israeli ambassador condemns exclusion of maestro Shani from Belgian music festival

The Israeli Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, has condemned the exclusion of the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Israeli maestro Lahav Shani, from a Belgian music festival, describing it as “pure antisemitism.”

In an interview with the German media group Funke, published on Friday, Prosor said: “Musicians, visitors and sponsors of the festival come from all over the world. Yet the only person excluded is the maestro from Israel – this is pure antisemitism.”

The Flanders Festival in Ghent announced on Wednesday that the cancellation was linked to Shani’s role as principal conductor of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Munich Philharmonic had been scheduled to perform at the festival on 18 September.

Festival organisers said there was “not enough clarity” about Shani’s position on the Israeli government, adding that they “avoid working with partners who have not clearly distanced themselves from that regime,” presumably in relation to the war in Gaza.

Prosor accused the organisers of sending a clear message that Jews are not welcome. He added: “A direct attack on artistic freedom is being disguised as criticism of Israel.”

