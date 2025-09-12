Egypt’s UN envoy: Qatar is not alone; its security is part of Egypt’s security amid Israeli aggression

Egypt’s representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Osama Abdel Khalek, said that military options and the use of force had failed to bring results for Israel. He explained that all fronts of conflict remain active, tensions are rising due to repeated attacks, and what he described as a “wall of hatred” has been rebuilt.

Speaking on Thursday at an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the assault on Doha, Abdel Khalek asked: “How can mediation efforts succeed in convincing all parties in the region to accept a peaceful solution, while Israel attacks those who facilitate and mediate such efforts? We had hoped the ceasefire efforts would last, if not for Israel’s desire to prolong the war.”

He called for stronger international action to end the devastating war on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of more than 64,000 people, to save the enclave from famine, and to stop Israeli practices in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The ambassador urged the Security Council to adopt a resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter to halt the aggression and support mediators’ efforts, warning that “the catastrophe in the Palestinian territories is worsening because of Israel’s blockade and crimes.

Abdel Khalek underlined that peace and stability in the Middle East will only be achieved through a just and comprehensive solution that establishes an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to peaceful solutions for all regional crises and to the pursuit of peace.

READ: Egypt to CNN: Serious consequences if Israel acts on its territory after Qatar strike