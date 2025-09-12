Report: Egypt offers to host Palestinian factions, warns Israel against targeting them

Egypt has issued a stern warning to Israel, cautioning that any attempt to launch operations on Egyptian soil—similar to the recent strike in Doha—would have “dire consequences,” Egyptian sources told the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar on Thursday.

At the same time, Cairo has signalled its readiness to host Palestinian faction leaders and provide them protection, underscoring Egypt’s role as both mediator and defender of Arab security.

According to the report, Israel’s strike in Doha was carried out as an alternative to an assassination it had planned in Turkey. Sources revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government calculated that pressure on Qatar could be managed through Washington, while Turkey’s NATO membership risked provoking severe political and economic consequences for Israel.

Meanwhile, negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza remain deadlocked while Egypt accused Israel of obstructing aid deliveries through the Kerem Shalom crossing and ignoring Cairo’s demands regarding the type and quantity of humanitarian supplies permitted into the Strip.

Diplomatic sources said Egyptian-Israeli communications have now “reached their lowest point.”

Talks with Washington are ongoing but have yielded little progress, the report noted, largely due to Israel’s refusal to apologize for its actions.

In parallel, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty discussed with Qatari officials in Doha on Thursday “ways to confront the dangerous Israeli escalation” and reaffirmed Egypt’s full solidarity with Qatar.

