Ryanair says it may not return to Israel even if Gaza war stops

Ryanair may not return to Israel when genocidal war in the Gaza war recedes, Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said on Thursday, saying the airline was being “messed around” by airport authorities there, Reuters reported.

“I think there’s a real possibility that we won’t bother going back to Israel… when the current violence” recedes, O’Leary told journalists in Dublin.

The airline earlier this summer said it would not return to Israel until October 25 at the earliest.

O’Leary said that Ryanair objects to the fact that Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport charges it the higher rate for use of the main terminal when the cheaper low-cost terminal is closed for security reasons.

“Unless the Israelis kind of get their act together and stop messing us around, frankly, we have far more growth elsewhere in Europe,” he said.

