Spain has expressed frustration over its lack of power to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez saying the country’s absence of nuclear weapons, aircraft carriers and major oil reserves limits its ability to halt what his government calls genocide.

At a press conference announcing new sanctions against Israel, Sánchez said:

“Spain doesn’t have nuclear bombs, aircraft carriers or large oil reserves. We alone cannot stop the Israeli offensive. But that doesn’t mean we won’t try, because some causes are worth fighting for, even if victory isn’t entirely in our hands.”

Spain is one of the few European states to have formally recognised Palestine. The Sánchez government has gone further than most NATO allies by describing Israel’s assault on Gaza as “genocide” and backing legal action at the International Criminal Court.

His comments reflect growing frustration in international diplomacy: despite mounting public opposition, hundreds of UN resolutions and increasing evidence of genocide, Israel remains shielded from accountability by the US. Washington has repeatedly vetoed UN measures, ensured a continuous flow of weapons and refused to pressure Israeli leaders, even while acknowledging internally that the war lacks military justification.

Unlike most European governments, Spain has moved beyond symbolic gestures. It has suspended arms sales to Israel and pushed for legal accountability, setting itself apart from the prevailing policy of appeasement across Europe.

Sánchez’s reference to nuclear weapons and military power was widely seen as a thinly veiled challenge to states such as the US and UK, which do possess the capacity to restrain Israel but continue instead to provide political cover and military support.

Spain’s position underscores the hypocrisy of global power dynamics: while powerful Western states shield Israel from consequences, smaller nations without such leverage are left to rely on diplomatic and legal measures.

