16 ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla depart Tunisia for Gaza

September 15, 2025 at 10:14 am

Supporters gather at the port in Syros, Greece, waving Palestinian flags as boats depart to join the Global Sumud Flotilla sailing toward Gaza in an effort to break the Israeli policy and show solidarity with the Palestinian people, on September 14, 2025. [Ayhan Mehmet - Anadolu Agency]

Sixteen ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) had departed Tunisian ports by Sunday evening, heading towards Gaza to break Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory, according to a senior flotilla activist.

Khaled Boujemaa, a member of the Maghreb branch of the flotilla, said: “Eleven ships left the port of Bizerte in northern Tunisia for Gaza between Saturday evening and Sunday evening (by 21:00 GMT).”

He added that “three ships set sail on Sunday from the port of Gammarth, in the capital Tunis, bound for Gaza.”

From “Sidi Bou Said port” in Tunis, “two ships also departed, while a third remains docked, fully prepared to sail once some logistical procedures are completed,” Boujemaa explained.

Earlier on Sunday, Ghassan Al-Hnashiri, one of the spokespersons of the Maghreb branch of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), said: “Two Tunisian ships left Gammarth port on Sunday afternoon for Gaza in a voyage to break the blockade.”

He also confirmed at the time that “a third Tunisian ship was preparing to leave Gammarth port for Gaza within moments.”

