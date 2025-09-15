Egypt’s president warns Israeli actions risk undermining current peace agreements

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned Monday that Israel’s actions risk undermining current peace agreements, Anadolu reports.

“What is happening now undermines the future of peace, threatens your security and the security of all peoples of the region, and obstructs any prospects for new peace agreements,” Sisi addressed the Israeli public during his speech to an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha.

“It also undermines existing peace agreements with countries in the region. The consequences will be dire, with the region returning to an atmosphere of conflict and the loss of historic peace-building efforts and gains achieved through them. This is a price we will all pay, without exception.”

Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace agreement in 1979.

The Egyptian leader called for the creation of “an Arab-Islamic mechanism for consultation to face challenges.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah II, for his part, called for a strong regional response to last week’s Israeli attack on the Qatari capital, Doha.

“Our response to aggression against Qatar must be clear, decisive, and deterrent, as Israel’s threat knows no bounds,” he told the summit.

Monday’s summit was called by Qatar after Israeli warplanes struck a compound housing Hamas leadership in Doha last week, killing five group members.

